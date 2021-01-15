Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map

Looking at reducing migration from areas along the Indo-China border, the Uttarakhand government is now working towards putting Harsil valley on the global tourism map.

Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department. The valley has potential for wildlife and adventure tourism.

Mayur Dixit, district magistrate of Uttarkashi said, “Harsil valley has a lot of potential for tourism, but due to poor connectivity not many tourists are able to reach there. Being a border area, tourism will help reduce migration and we are working to develop roads using local stones which will work throughout the year compared to blacktop roads. We have also planned to set up public toilets along with strictly ensuring that tourists do not litter in the area.”

He added that officials are also preparing a waste management plan for the area, to properly handle the waste generated when tourists arrive during the peak season. The district administration has also planned to set up homestays in higher reaches like Nelong Valley for paths leading to Gartang Gali, which is open during summer months.

“With tourism, employment opportunities develop naturally. We have nature and adventure guides in the valley who are knowledgeable. We will be installing lights like Nainital and Mussoorie to beautify the area. We have also planned to set up telescopes at different places for astrophiles as stars are visible clearly from the valley,” added the district magistrate.

The official further said that work on developing roads will start from the summer months as the whole area is snow-covered at present.

The Uttarakhand government is also working to develop the country’s first Snow Leopard Conservation Centre in the region, with the aim of engaging the local Himalayan community in conservation along with employment generation.

Locals from the bordering villages like Sukki, Mukhba, Harsil, Bagori, Dharali, Jhala, Jaspur and Purali will be trained as conservation guides for trekking, bird-watching as they are accustomed to the local climate and know the flora-fauna well.