close_game
close_game
News / India News / Uttarkashi rescue: These are the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel. Full list

Uttarkashi rescue: These are the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel. Full list

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Nov 28, 2023 04:46 PM IST

In the final phase of rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel, each worker will be placed on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes.

The rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, which experienced a partial collapse, reached the final stage on Tuesday, with the evacuation of 41 trapped workers being carried out.

Villagers and locals gather to look at the efforts by the operatives to rescue the 41 men trapped inside the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 28, 2023. Indian rescue teams digging by hand are on the verge of breaking through to reach 41 men trapped in a collapsed road tunnel, officials said Tuesday, raising hopes the end of the marathon 17-day operation is in sight. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)
Villagers and locals gather to look at the efforts by the operatives to rescue the 41 men trapped inside the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 28, 2023. Indian rescue teams digging by hand are on the verge of breaking through to reach 41 men trapped in a collapsed road tunnel, officials said Tuesday, raising hopes the end of the marathon 17-day operation is in sight. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

Follow the LIVE updates on Uttarakhand tunnel

Efforts initially involved drilling through a 60-metre stretch of collapsed tunnel debris, using techniques like horizontal drilling with an auger machine. However, this process encountered difficulties on Thursday, leading to a pause. Subsequently, the rescue team initiated vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, authorities transitioned to manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.

The workers trapped in the tunnel have been waiting for rescue for the past 16 days.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

List of 41 workers here

S.NoNameState
1.Gabbar Singh NegiUttarakhand
2.Saba AhmedBihar
3.Sonu SahBihar
4.Manir TalukdarWest Bengal
5.Sevik PakheraWest Bengal
6.Akhilesh KumarUttar Pradesh
7.Jaydev ParmanikWest Bengal
8.Virendra KiskooBihar
9.Tapan MandalOdisha
10.Sushil KumarBihar
11.Viswajit KumarJharkhand
12.Subodh KumarJharkhand
13.Bhagwan Batra Odisha
14.AnkitUttar Pradesh
15.Ram MilanUttar Pradesh
16.Satya DevUttar Pradesh
17.SantoshUttar Pradesh
18.Jai prakashUttar Pradesh
19.Ram SundarUttar Pradesh
20.ManjitUttar pradesh
21.Anil BediaJharkhand
22.Rajendra BediaJharkhand
23.Sukram Jharkhand
24.Tinku SardarJharkhand
25.GunodharJharkhand
26.RanjeetJharkhand
27.RavindraJharkhand
28.Sameer Jharkhand
29.Viseshar NaikOdisha
30.Raju Naik Odisha
31.Mahadev Jharkhand
32.Bhukttu MurmuJharkhand
33.DhirenOdisha
34.Jamra OraonJharkhand
35.Vijay HoroJharkhand
36.GanapatiJharkhand
37.SanjayAssam
38.Ram PrasadAssam
39.VishalHimachal Pradesh
40.Pushkar Uttarakhand

(We are unclear about the name of the 41st worker, we will update it soon.)

Post-evacuation procedure

In the final phase of the rescue, each worker will be placed on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is estimated to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.

A makeshift medical facility has been set up inside the tunnel to conduct health assessments for the rescued workers. After their evacuation, the health department has prepared eight beds for immediate care, and a team of doctors and specialists is on standby in case of any complications.

Ambulances are positioned at the tunnel's entrance, ready to transport the rescued workers as they emerge from the steel chute, ferrying them to a nearby community health center.

A dedicated ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds had been arranged earlier at the Chinyalisaur community health center, roughly 30 kilometres away from Silkyara, specifically catering to the needs of the rescued workers.

Medical personnel are on standby, ready to provide assistance, and arrangements have been made to airlift workers to more advanced hospitals if necessary.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out