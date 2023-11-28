Uttarkashi rescue: These are the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel. Full list
In the final phase of rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel, each worker will be placed on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes.
The rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, which experienced a partial collapse, reached the final stage on Tuesday, with the evacuation of 41 trapped workers being carried out.
Efforts initially involved drilling through a 60-metre stretch of collapsed tunnel debris, using techniques like horizontal drilling with an auger machine. However, this process encountered difficulties on Thursday, leading to a pause. Subsequently, the rescue team initiated vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, authorities transitioned to manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.
The workers trapped in the tunnel have been waiting for rescue for the past 16 days.
List of 41 workers here
|S.No
|Name
|State
|1.
|Gabbar Singh Negi
|Uttarakhand
|2.
|Saba Ahmed
|Bihar
|3.
|Sonu Sah
|Bihar
|4.
|Manir Talukdar
|West Bengal
|5.
|Sevik Pakhera
|West Bengal
|6.
|Akhilesh Kumar
|Uttar Pradesh
|7.
|Jaydev Parmanik
|West Bengal
|8.
|Virendra Kiskoo
|Bihar
|9.
|Tapan Mandal
|Odisha
|10.
|Sushil Kumar
|Bihar
|11.
|Viswajit Kumar
|Jharkhand
|12.
|Subodh Kumar
|Jharkhand
|13.
|Bhagwan Batra
|Odisha
|14.
|Ankit
|Uttar Pradesh
|15.
|Ram Milan
|Uttar Pradesh
|16.
|Satya Dev
|Uttar Pradesh
|17.
|Santosh
|Uttar Pradesh
|18.
|Jai prakash
|Uttar Pradesh
|19.
|Ram Sundar
|Uttar Pradesh
|20.
|Manjit
|Uttar pradesh
|21.
|Anil Bedia
|Jharkhand
|22.
|Rajendra Bedia
|Jharkhand
|23.
|Sukram
|Jharkhand
|24.
|Tinku Sardar
|Jharkhand
|25.
|Gunodhar
|Jharkhand
|26.
|Ranjeet
|Jharkhand
|27.
|Ravindra
|Jharkhand
|28.
|Sameer
|Jharkhand
|29.
|Viseshar Naik
|Odisha
|30.
|Raju Naik
|Odisha
|31.
|Mahadev
|Jharkhand
|32.
|Bhukttu Murmu
|Jharkhand
|33.
|Dhiren
|Odisha
|34.
|Jamra Oraon
|Jharkhand
|35.
|Vijay Horo
|Jharkhand
|36.
|Ganapati
|Jharkhand
|37.
|Sanjay
|Assam
|38.
|Ram Prasad
|Assam
|39.
|Vishal
|Himachal Pradesh
|40.
|Pushkar
|Uttarakhand
(We are unclear about the name of the 41st worker, we will update it soon.)
Post-evacuation procedure
In the final phase of the rescue, each worker will be placed on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is estimated to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.
A makeshift medical facility has been set up inside the tunnel to conduct health assessments for the rescued workers. After their evacuation, the health department has prepared eight beds for immediate care, and a team of doctors and specialists is on standby in case of any complications.
Ambulances are positioned at the tunnel's entrance, ready to transport the rescued workers as they emerge from the steel chute, ferrying them to a nearby community health center.
A dedicated ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds had been arranged earlier at the Chinyalisaur community health center, roughly 30 kilometres away from Silkyara, specifically catering to the needs of the rescued workers.
Medical personnel are on standby, ready to provide assistance, and arrangements have been made to airlift workers to more advanced hospitals if necessary.