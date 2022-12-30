India bars Noida firm from producing drugs over Uzbek cough syrup row | 5 points

Noida-based Marion Biotech, blamed for the alleged cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan of 19 children, faced another blow on Friday when the Centre-led pharma export body – Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, or Pharmexcil – decided to suspend its membership.

Pharmexcil is part of the Union ministry of commerce and industry. In its letter, the export body said that the "substandard medicines" by the company brought "bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry".

The development comes a day after Marion Biotech halted production of all its medicines for an inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced.

“The suspension of membership of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd came into effect from December 29. The Pharmexcil has taken the decision after the company failed to reply to the council on a report on Uzbekistan's claim over the deaths of 18 children due to cough syrups of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd,” Pharmexcil director general Udaya Bhaskar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here's all you need to know about the cough syrup row:

The news surfaced this week after Uzbekistan alleged that 19 children had died in the southeastern city of Samarkand after consuming Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max syrup. The Uzbek government said that the syrup contained a toxic substance – ethylene glycol – and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The next day, the Centre's drug standards watchdog CDSCO started a probe into the cough syrup and halted all manufacturing activities of the pharma firm. Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech's legal head, told ANI that “await the reports” while their factory was being inspected.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan took legal action against a Marion representative there over the deaths and has ordered all pharmacies to withdraw the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups. The sales of all Marion medicines had also been reportedly temporarily suspended. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also announced that he had sacked the head of the country's Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

Today, Marion Biotech received a letter from Pharmexil which mentioned how to have an impact on the Trust of International agencies in Indian pharma exports. The World Health Organisation (WHO), on the other hand, said that it was in touch with Uzbek authorities about the deaths and was still “in the process of gathering information and validating these reports”.

With the suspension by Pharmexcil, the Marion's exports will become ineligible for incentives under the Market Access Initiate Scheme. The company still awaits the inspection reports on the deaths in Uzbekistan.

