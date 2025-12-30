Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section, Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video: Watch

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to social media on Tuesday to share a video of a Vande Bharat Sleeper train running at a speed of 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section while also conducting a “water test”. Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video of the train on Tuesday, which showed the speed of the train reaching 182 kmph on a mobile screen. (HT file photo)

“Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train,” Vaishnaw wrote in the post on X (formerly Twitter), which accompanied by a video shot from inside the train showing the speed of the train reaching 182 kmph on a mobile screen as glasses full of water stacked on top of each other without spilling demonstrated the stability of the train.

The Vande Bharat trains presently running over the Indian Railway network are semi-high speed train services with design speed of 180 kmph and maximum operating speed of 160 kmph, according to the government. “The average speed of the train depends upon the geometry of the track, stoppages enroute, maintenance work in the section etc,” read an old statement by the railway ministry.

“Looking ahead, the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper is set to transform overnight travel. It will combine speed, comfort, and modern amenities for long-distance passengers,” the ministry said in another recent statement.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are all set to be operational soon for AC class travellers which, the ministry said in its year end review, “will truly redefine the train travel for long distances, drastically cutting short travel time, first on busy routes and thereafter with time on all the routes”.

Earlier this month, train travel between Chennai and coastal Andhra Pradesh got a major upgrade on December 15 with the launch of an extended Vande Bharat Express service. Indian Railways has extended the popular semi-high-speed Vande Bharat to Narasapur, marking a significant boost to connectivity and comfort for passengers travelling to and from Chennai.