Chennai Vande Bharat for coastal Andhra's Narasapur rolls out today: Know route, fare, timings

Train travel between Chennai and coastal Andhra Pradesh will get a major upgrade on Monday with the launch of an extended Vande Bharat Express service. Indian Railways has extended the popular semi-high-speed Vande Bharat to Narasapur, marking a significant boost to connectivity and comfort for passengers travelling to and from Chennai. Narsapur-Chennai Vande Bharat: Starting December 15, the train will cover 655 km in under nine hours, enhancing travel for commuters and tourists alike.(ANI File/Representative image)

ALSO READ | A month after flag-off, Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat to start regular operations from December 9

Here's all you need to know about the new Vande Bharat service:

From December 15 onwards, the Vande Bharat will begin commercial operations on the Narasapur-Chennai sector, offering a faster and more efficient alternative to existing train services. The return service from Chennai to Narasapur will follow shortly, starting December 17, said a report by The Indian Express.

According to the Southern Railway zone, the existing Dr MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express has been extended to cover Narasapur. Train no. 20678, operating six days a week (excluding Tuesdays), is the first to be introduced on the Narasapur-Chennai route from today. Its counterpart, Train no. 20677, running from Chennai to Narasapur, will begin operations later this week.

ALSO READ | Dev Patel spotted travelling with crew on Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat train, fan says he tried to hide his identity

The extended Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 655 km in just under nine hours, completing the journey in 8 hours and 55 minutes. This reduction in travel time is expected to benefit daily commuters, business travellers and tourists alike, the report said.

Stops

On its route, the train will halt at Renigunta Junction, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Gudivada Junction and Bhimavaram Town.

Train schedule

As per the timetable, the Chennai-bound service will depart Narasapur at 2:50 pm and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:45 pm. The Chennai-originating train will leave at 5:30 am and arrive in Narasapur by 2:10 pm.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat Express train runs over two Kerala nursing students near Bengaluru

Ticket fare

Ticket fares are ₹1,635 for AC Chair Car and ₹3,030 for Executive Chair Car, offering passengers a premium travel experience with faster journeys and modern amenities.