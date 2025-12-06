Dev Patel spotted travelling with crew on Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat train, fan says he tried to hide his identity

British actor Dev Patel is currently in India, apparently filming his upcoming directorial The Peasant, set in medieval India. A fan shared a picture of the actor with his crew, aboard a Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Agra. Interestingly, the fan claimed that Dev tried to hide his identity when approached. Dev Patel was spotted aboard a train from Delhi to Agra.(Reddit)

Dev Patel spotted on a train to Agra

On Friday, a social media user shared a picture of Dev on Reddit. “Saw Dev Patel and crew in Vande Bharat today,” read the title. The picture showed Dev, dressed in a white shirt with a blue jacket, standing next to a crew member aboard the train. “I was in the Vandebharat from Delhi to Agra today, I saw Dev Patel and crew,” the poster explained in the description of the picture.

The poster added that, quite hilariously, Dev tried to deny it was him when approached. “I went up to him to ask him if he’s here shooting for a film, but when I asked him, “hey, are you Dev Patel?” He just blatantly said “mmm no”, that was pretty funny lol.” Many others chuckled at the Slumdog Millionaire and Monkey Man actor’s efforts to go incognito in India. “It would be funny if OP just went to a random person and asked if they were Dev Patel,” chuckled one. However, others dismissed such notions. “That’s his friend Raghuvir Joshi with him,” argued one.

Many wondered if the actor was in India for his film The Peasant. “Do you know if this is for “The Peasant”? Looking forward to his next outing after Monkey Man, although kinda concerned as to whether they can show justice to portraying 14th-century India with multiple empires like the Delhi Sultanate and Vijayanagara Empire active at the time,” asked one.

Dev Patel's film career

Dev, a British actor of Indian origin, gained fame with Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire at the age of 18. He has since worked in films like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Lion, and Hotel Mumbai. He turned director with the 2024 film, Monkey Man.