VB-G Ram G Bill to ensure transparency and accountability, says govt

The central government has asserted that the intent of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (G RAM G) is to ensure that money is well spent and there is transparency and accountability in spending. The new bill will also pave the way for equitable distribution of funds. (Representative file photo)

The development comes at a time when opposition has questioned several provisions of the bill and even allies of the government have expressed concern over the funding pattern of the scheme.

A senior government functionary speaking on condition of anonymity said earlier the states found ways of not spending money on material costs, and tried to extract the maximum funds from the Centre’s contribution.

“The budget last year was about ₹86,000 crore and will be ₹1.50 lakh crore… for such a huge spending we need to ensure that we create assets and money is spent on actual work that was done,” the functionary said.

The gram panchayat and sabha will be empowered to make plans on what work needs to be undertaken, instead of spending money on projects that were undertaken only for the sake of collecting dues under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MNREGA).

“To ensure there is no duplicity or other misuse, these projects will be joined to gati shakti for better monitoring. In the next five years we will be spending about ₹7.5 lakh crore and each village will get about ₹2 crore so we have to ensure that money is well spent,” the functionary said.

Work will be undertaken keeping in mind the requirement of the place, for instance in water deficit states such as Punjab, water conservation related work will be prioritised.

“There will be convergence with many other schemes such as those in agriculture. States can use funds wisely to create assets and fund programmes such as self help groups,” said the functionary.

The new bill will also pave the way for equitable distribution of funds, the functionary explained.”

“There are many losses due to natural causes. Panchayat that are proactive are the ones that got money. Gram panchayat in far flung areas do not get the attention they deserve. The panchayat will now be graded based on their needs. The grading parameters such as how much work, what assets are created, will be based on a formula drawn by NITI Ayog,” said the functionary.

To check corruption, biometric attendance will continue in addition to newer technological interventions such as face recognition to ensure that money is not swindled.

“As for the complaint by states about additional burden, we are both answerable, and the bill will ensure that there is accountability and work that needs to be done will be spent on,” the functionary said.

During the pause period during the peak agricultural season, the functionary said it is important to ensure that the agricultural sector does not suffer on account of labour shortages.

“In our country 86% farmers are small and marginal. If states are told to pick the peak period and stop work for 15 days in phases it will ensure that these farmers can get labour. In any case during farming season labour does not go for MNREGA projects,” the functionary said.