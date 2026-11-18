States spent ₹5,261 crore under the rural employment guarantee programme in 2025-26, more than six times less than the ₹33,000 crore they would have had to spend if the new VB-G RAM G scheme had been in place, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research. The higher burden comes from the change in how the Centre and states share the cost of the programme. (HT File Photo)

The higher burden comes from the change in how the Centre and states share the cost of the programme. Under MGNREGA, the Centre paid the entire wage cost and 75% of material costs, while states bore the remaining material expenditure and administrative costs beyond the Centre’s contribution.

Under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G—which replaced MGNREGA from July 1, 2026—states bear 40% of the wage, material, and administrative expenditure, while the Centre contributes 60%. The ratio is 90:10 in favour of the Centre for Himalayan and northeastern states.

PRS estimated that the change in the funding arrangement would have pushed up state spending to around ₹33,000 crore in 2025-26, if the number of person-days generated, wage rates, and material and administrative expenditure had remained the same.

The additional burden would have been particularly high for large states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, where expenditure would have risen by around ₹2,000–3,000 crore each, the report said.

The Centre said on October 23 that nearly 460 million person-days of employment had been generated under VB-G RAM G since its rollout, with more than 36.5 million workers from 28.9 million rural households receiving work.

The Centre has allocated ₹95,692 crore for the scheme in 2026-27. Including the states’ contribution, the total provision exceeds ₹1.51 lakh crore, according to the rural development ministry.

MGNREGA, introduced in 2005, provided a legal guarantee of 100 days of wage employment to every rural household whose adult members volunteered for unskilled manual work. It was designed as a demand-driven programme, under which the Centre’s funding was not restricted by a fixed state-wise allocation.

The scheme generated 2.91 billion person-days in 2024-25, according to government data. However, the average number of workdays per household fell to 43 in 2025-26, against the 100-day guarantee. Only 4% of households received the full 100 days, PRS noted.

Under the new arrangement, which increases guaranteed employment to 125 days, the Centre’s contribution is subject to state-wise allocations. The draft rules propose that these allocations be determined using the 16th Finance Commission’s devolution formula, leaving states to bear expenditure beyond their allocated central funding.

Using the 2026-27 Union Budget allocation and the proposed formula, PRS estimated that six states would have faced a shortfall in central funding in 2025-26, ranging from ₹80 crore to ₹650 crore.

The 2025 law also allows states to notify a pause on work for up to 60 days in a financial year during peak agricultural seasons. From the second year of implementation, central allocations will also be linked to performance criteria, including timely wage payments. Any increase in the number of days of employment actually provided could further raise the states’ expenditure.