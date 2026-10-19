Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, admitted to Delhi hospital over chest infection, discharged after improvement in health

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
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In a statement, the hospital said the 98-year-old leader had shown improvement in his medical condition.
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“Mr LK Advani, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 16th October with a chest infection, is being discharged today. He has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant – Neurology and has shown improvement in his medical status,” the statement read.
Advani was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year for age-related health concerns. He stayed there for a few days before being discharged.
The BJP veteran served as the party's president for three terms: 1986-1990, 1993-1998 and 2004-2005. He was Union home minister from 1998 to 2004 and deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Advani's previous health issues
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In December 2024, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for treatment and medical investigations. He was under the care of neurologist Dr Vinit Suri. The hospital had said at the time that his condition was stable.
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In December 2024, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for treatment and medical investigations. He was under the care of neurologist Dr Vinit Suri. The hospital had said at the time that his condition was stable.
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In July 2024, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had spent the night. He was later discharged from Apollo Hospital.
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Home/India News/Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, admitted to Delhi hospital over chest infection, discharged after improvement in health
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