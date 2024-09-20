Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday at the age of 79. Kaviyoor Ponnamma. (Facebook)

Ponnamma, who has starred in over 700 films in the regional language and is hailed for handling mother role with finesse and grace in most of those films, had been under treatment for almost a month for age-related illnesses.

She began acting in the early 60s and played mother to late veteran actor Sathyan when she was just 20 years old. Her last film ‘Aanum Pennum’, an anthology of three short films, was released in 2021.

She took to plays at a young age and graced the theater stage for the first time at the age of 14 in ‘Mooladhanam’, a work of acclaimed playwright Thoppil Bhasi. She won the Kerala state award for second-best actress for four times.