Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away

ByVishnu Varma
Sep 20, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Kaviyoor Ponnamma has starred in over 700 films in the regional language and is hailed for handling mother role with finesse and grace in most of those films

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday at the age of 79.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma. (Facebook)
Kaviyoor Ponnamma. (Facebook)

Ponnamma, who has starred in over 700 films in the regional language and is hailed for handling mother role with finesse and grace in most of those films, had been under treatment for almost a month for age-related illnesses.

She began acting in the early 60s and played mother to late veteran actor Sathyan when she was just 20 years old. Her last film ‘Aanum Pennum’, an anthology of three short films, was released in 2021.

She took to plays at a young age and graced the theater stage for the first time at the age of 14 in ‘Mooladhanam’, a work of acclaimed playwright Thoppil Bhasi. She won the Kerala state award for second-best actress for four times.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On