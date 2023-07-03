Vice Admiral Atul Anand takes over as additional secy of DMA

NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Atul Anand on Monday took over as the additional secretary of the department of military affairs (DMA) that is steering the ongoing theaterisation drive to best utilise the military’s resources for future wars and operations, officials aware of the matter said. Vice Admiral Atul Anand was commissioned into the executive branch of the navy on January 01, 1988, and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy

Until now, he was serving as the director general, naval operations.

Anand was commissioned into the executive branch of the navy on January 01, 1988, and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur (Bangladesh) and National Defence College, New Delhi, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He has also attended the Advanced Security Cooperation course at Asia Pacific Centre of Security Studies, Hawaii, USA.

The officer has held several key appointments in his career including the command of Torpedo Recovery Vessel INTRV A72, missile boat INS Chatak, corvette INS Khukri and the destroyer INS Mumbai, the statement said. It added that Anand also served as the navigating officer of INS Sharda, INS Ranvijay and INS Jyoti, and was the direction officer of the Sea Harrier squadron INAS 300 and the executive officer of INS Delhi.

He has also served as principal director, naval operations; principal director, strategy, concepts and transformation, assistant chief of naval staff (foreign cooperation and intelligence), deputy commandant and chief instructor at the National Defence Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval area and Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval area.

The post of additional secretary, DMA, was earlier held by Lieutenant General Anil Puri, who retired on February 28, 2023.