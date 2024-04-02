Victory of truth, says AAP as Sanjay Singh gets bail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to lawmaker Sanjay Singh six months after his arrest in connection with alleged irregularities in now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy the victory of truth. “The day is not far when the entire conspiracy of the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] against the AAP will collapse,” AAP said in a post on X. AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (PTI/File)

Delhi minister Atishi said AAP leaders were put in jail in fabricated cases over the last two years. She added the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no answer when the Supreme Court asked where the money trail was. “It has been two years since the investigation began, but not even a single rupee of the proceeds of the crime has been recovered from any AAP leader.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She added the entire case against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, the other two AAP leaders arrested in the excise policy case, and Sanjay Singh is based on the statements of approvers. “The accused were forced to give statements against AAP leaders... [and] given bail. The ED was exposed in the Supreme Court,” said Atishi.

Her ministerial colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said Singh’s bail marks a big day for the democracy and AAP leader Jasmine Shah added the conspiracy based on lies will collapse.

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said they have maintained from the beginning that this entire case was fake and scripted in the BJP office. “Even after conducting around 500 raids, not even a single penny was recovered. The Supreme Court asked what is the point of keeping him [Singh] in custody when no money trail has been found.”

Singh’s mother, Radhika Singh, maintained her son was innocent but was put in jail without evidence. “I thank God for this [bail].”

Sanjay Singh, who was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in January 2024, got bail weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He has been among AAP’s star campaigners and is known for his organisational skills. Singh is likely to steer the party’s Lok Sabha campaign.

An AAP leader said the bail has come as a major relief when the top AAP leadership is in jail ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “He is a crowd-puller because he is accommodating and listens to everyone. He is among well regarded leaders of the party, and always stands in the front-line attacking the opponents.”

Singh, 51, has been one of AAP’s most aggressive voices inside and outside Parliament. He coordinated with the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance before his arrest. Born into a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur in 1972, Singh has a diploma in mining engineering from Orissa School of Mining Engineering.