Video: AAP worker's exchange with reporter goes viral

Amid protests in the national capital on Sunday, the video of an Aam Aadmi Party leader went viral in which AAP leader Ram Gupta, who is seen standing next to a police officer, told a media person that he was not part of the AAP’s protest at ITO against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leader makes U-turn on his statement amid protests in Delhi.

Speaking to the reporter, Ram Gupta is heard saying, “Main toh apne kaam se aaya hua hoon… ” Speaking about a placard that he held earlier, Gupta said, “Ye toh wahan zameen mein pada tha… main who lady ko dene laga…idhar saab ne pakad liya (This was lying on the ground…I have come here for my own work).”

The AAP leader then raised slogans of ‘Kejriwal Zindabad.' The reporter then questioned Gupta as to why he was raising slogans of 'Kejriwal Zindabad' now. He says, “Police thi isliye jhooth bol raha tha… Humein giraftar nahi hona hai… Hum log Kejriwal ke bhakt hain…(I was lying because police was here and I don't want to be arrested. We are followers of Kejriwal)”

Ram Gupta further called CM Kejriwal's arrest ‘wrong.’ “Chal ka jawab chal se diya jayega… chori chupke aaye aur Kejriwal ko arrest kar liya.”

After his video went viral on social media, Ram Gupta told Indian Express, “I have seen the posts on X and the memes. I know my video is being shared on WhatsApp. And I admit I lied, but I did so only because I was there to protest. I did not want to get detained and be dropped off in the jungles in Bawana.”

“We have to use all tactics to ensure our voice is heard. Yes, I told a lie, but even shastras say a lie that does not hurt… is not wrong,” he added.

Ram Gupta is a member of AAP and holds the position of the vice-president of the party’s Uttar Pradesh Kisan Sangathan, IE said in its report.

The Aam Aadmi Party had called for intensified protests on Sunday against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. Ahead of the protests, the Delhi Police also beefed up security arrangements in the national capital. Heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layer barricading were put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office.

"…To ensure law and order, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel,” PTI quoted a police officer.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening concerning the Delhi Excise liquor probe. Kejriwal’s arrest comes in the backdrop of the agency establishing that a certain group of businessmen and politicians from the south part of the country benefited from the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.