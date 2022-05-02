Video captures mid-air panic inside SpiceJet plane amid turbulence; 14 were hurt

Mid-air turbulence triggered panic inside a SpiceJet plane as the Mumbai-Durgapur flight was descending for the destination. A video that has now surfaced captures the chaos that ensued due to the turbulence.

The 42-second clip shows a passenger capturing a video on his mobile camera with a lot of others around him trying to make sense of what was happening. On the aisle, things are spread on the floor of the plane, which probably happened due to the turbulence. The video has not been independently verified.

Around twelve passengers were injured due to severe turbulence on a #SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight while it was descending for the destination airport.



Read more here: https://t.co/5tWstLuiFd pic.twitter.com/VysuYmuzEn — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 2, 2022

Several cups, bottles, packages can be seen scattered all across the floor of the plane. The airhostesses can be seen trying to reassure the passengers.

At least 14 passengers were injured on Sunday when the Boeing B737 aircraft was descending. The plane, however, managed to land safely.

Those injured were later taken to hospital.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said. "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.