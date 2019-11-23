e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Video of portable Indian currency printing machine stumps Bengal forest dept officers

The video, showing the machine in operation and printing fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, was stored in the mobile phone of one of the arrested men. The videos were passed on to the police and the government was alerted.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:57 IST
Tanmay Chatterjee and Joydeep Thakur
Tanmay Chatterjee and Joydeep Thakur
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The officers also found a video showing bundles of 2000 rupee notes, said Sanjay Dutta, forest range officer, Belakoba and head of the special task force in north Bengal.
The officers also found a video showing bundles of 2000 rupee notes, said Sanjay Dutta, forest range officer, Belakoba and head of the special task force in north Bengal. (Screengrab of the video/HT)
         

A video of a portable Indian currency printing machine, measuring about two square feet in dimension and fitted with two gauges and six buttons, stumped West Bengal forest department officers on Friday when they raided a house in Alipurduar district in north Bengal in search of wildlife parts. Two men were arrested.

Such a machine has never been seen before, the officers said. The video, showing the machine in operation and printing fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, was stored in the mobile phone of one of the arrested men. The videos were passed on to the police and the government was alerted.

The suspects, Deepak Pradhan (44) and Depen Mukhia (40) are both residents of Alipurduar. They are in police custody.

The officers also found a video showing bundles of 2000 rupee notes, said Sanjay Dutta, forest range officer, Belakoba and head of the special task force in north Bengal.

The men were arrested from a house in the Jaigaon area which lies close to the Bengal-Bhutan border. The raid was conducted on the basis of information given by five Bhutanese nationals arrested on November 20. A live pangolin was seized from them. These five men, who were remanded to police custody, told forest department officers that the two men in Jaigaon had a rhino horn that was up for sale.

Though the officers did not find any animal parts, the videos turned out to be a major lead in investigations into fake Indian currency note (FICN) rackets in many parts of Bengal. The two men said the rhino horn is in Bhutan. They said it is in the possession of one of their associates, Santosh Rai, who is a resident of Dalsingpara in Alipurduar.

tags
top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News