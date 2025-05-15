Video shows 3 terrorists hiding in a shed during encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Tral

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in the Pulwama district on Thursday. During the gunfight, the terrorists were purportedly seen hiding in a shed in videos, which have gone viral on social media. Video shows terrorists holed up in a shed during the Tral encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.(X/ Manish Kumar)

The Chinar Corps confirmed the encounter through a post on the social media platform X.

"Three hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Nader, Awantipora. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained", the 'X' post read.

On the basis of special intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Nader area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral in Awantipora in the morning hours of Thursday.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in the union territory.

Operation Keller after Operation Sindoor

Indian Army launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday. Under Operation Keller, the forces neutralised three terrorists, including the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF), after an encounter.

During the operation, the security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's additional directorate general of public information (ADG PI) said, "Based on inputs from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in the Keller Forest of #Shopian District, Jammu & Kashmir, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @ Jmukmrpolice, and CRPF on 13 May 2025, resulting in the neutralisation of three hardcore terrorists, including the local commander of LeT/TRF, after an intense encounter.

The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor, where precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.