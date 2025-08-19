Video: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Monday after all 18 gates of the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar were opened two days ago. Officials also said that 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported. The continuous increase in water level has led to the Yamuna water entering residential areas at Yamuna Bazar. (ANI)

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi showed the high water level of the river crossing the danger mark and raising concerns of flooding among authorities.

According to the report by PTI, at 8 am on Tuesday, the water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level.

Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, said that 1.78 lakh cusecs of water have come into the river after the recent rainfall. “This is the highest water level of this season,” he said further. According to the officials, over 100,000 cusecs of water were released from the Hathnikund Barrage for 12 hours on Sunday and Monday.

According to CWC data, the river was at 204.7 metres at 5 a.m. on Monday and rose quickly throughout the day. It crossed 205 metres by 10 a.m., breached the danger mark at 2 p.m., and continued to rise into the evening. The visuals of the river at Delhi's ITO also showed a high water level of the Yamuna.

The continuous increase in water level has led to the Yamuna water entering residential areas at Yamuna Bazar. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited these residential areas to listen to public grievances. She said that the water should recede in a day or two and that the government is providing food, water, and medical facilities. “There is no flood situation in Delhi,” she said further.

The Old Railway Bridge over the Yamuna in Delhi is used to track and observe the water level of the Yamuna during heavy rainfall or flood risk situations.