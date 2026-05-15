Vijay drops towel tradition from CM's office? Pictures show white towel missing after activist's appeal

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay seemed to have dropped customary white towel tradition from his office as pictures posted on the official handle of the chief minister's office show him without the traditional towel. Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan and TAFE Vice Chairman Lakshmi Venu call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, in Chennai on Friday. (@CMOTamilnadu X)

The development comes after climate activist Licypriya Kangujam appealed to newly sworn-in chief minister to end the long-followed “towel culture” on VIP chairs in government offices.

The appeal from the social media user might have triggered a quiet but noticeable change and has now caught the attention.

Just a day after Kangujam urged Vijay to abandon the practice, photographs released from an official meeting on Friday showed the Chief Minister seated on a chair without the customary white towel.

On May 14, during a review meeting of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department held at the Secretariat, images shared by the Chief Minister’s Office showed Vijay seated on a chair covered with the customary white towel.

But in photographs released on Friday from Vijay’s meeting with Mallika Srinivasan, Chairperson and Managing Director of TAFE, and Vice-Chairperson Dr Lakshmi Venu, the towel was noticeably absent from the Chief Minister’s chair.

The quiet change has now drawn attention online, with many social media users describing it as a symbolic break from a long-standing VIP culture associated with Indian bureaucracy and politics.