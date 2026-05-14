Vijay govt reinforces 21-year age limit for liquor sales after closure of 700 TASMAC shops

Vijay has moved to tighten liquor regulations in Tamil Nadu days after taking office, with his government reinforcing the legal drinking age of 21 and directing stricter checks at TASMAC outlets across the state. The move comes shortly after the Vijay government ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near temples, educational institutions and bus stations, in what is being seen as one of the administration’s first major policy interventions aimed at curbing alcohol access and promoting public welfare. Vijay at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed staff at all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets to strictly verify the age of customers and deny liquor sales to those below the legal drinking age. Officials said identity proof, including Aadhaar cards, will be checked in cases where the customer’s age is in question.

Senior TASMAC officials said the state government is simultaneously considering reducing the operating hours of liquor shops. Currently, TASMAC outlets function from 12 noon to 10 pm, but officials indicated that a proposal to advance the closing time to 8 pm is under consideration.

Tamil Nadu’s liquor sales remain one of the state’s biggest revenue generators. In 2025, TASMAC recorded liquor sales worth ₹48,344 crore, making it the second-highest revenue-earning department after registrations.

717 TASMAC outlets to shut within two weeks The stricter enforcement of the age rule comes shortly after Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations across the state.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, TASMAC currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets. Following an audit ordered by the chief minister, authorities identified hundreds of shops functioning close to sensitive public spaces.

The government said 276 liquor outlets located near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stations will be shut down within the next two weeks. After the closures, the total number of TASMAC shops in Tamil Nadu will reduce to 4,048.

Also read: Why has CM Vijay ordered closure of 717 TASMAC-run stores?

An official release stated that the decision was taken keeping “public welfare” in mind. The closures are among the first major administrative decisions taken by Vijay after becoming chief minister.

The move is being seen as part of the TVK government’s attempt to project a tougher stance on alcohol availability and substance abuse. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had promised in its election manifesto that it would work towards making Tamil Nadu “drug-free”.

One of Vijay’s first big decisions after taking oath The crackdown on TASMAC outlets came just days after Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister on May 10 following the Assembly elections.

The actor-turned-politician emerged as the face of a new coalition government after TVK fell short of a majority on its own in the 234-member Assembly. With the party requiring outside support to form the government, Vijay subsequently faced a crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Ahead of the trust vote, Vijay also met former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai in what was described as a courtesy call, even as political tensions remained high between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK.

Vijay wins crucial floor test Vijay eventually won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with the support of 144 MLAs, comfortably crossing the majority mark required to prove his government’s strength in the House.

Apart from TVK legislators, the government received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, VCK and AMMK legislators, along with a rebel faction of the AIADMK led by SP Velumani.

Following the victory in the floor test, Vijay asserted that his administration would remain “secular” and claimed that his government would function “with the speed of a horse”. He also said that all welfare schemes introduced by previous governments would continue under the TVK administration.

The DMK, however, staged a walkout during the trust vote proceedings, with opposition leaders alleging that smaller parties backed the TVK government only to avoid the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.