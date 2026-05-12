Tamil Nadu liquor shops to shut: Why has CM Vijay ordered closure of 717 TASMAC-run stores?

In a sweeping action, newly sworn in Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of over 700 liquor shops in the state, directing the execution of the order within two weeks, according to a government notice. Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during in Chennai, Tamil Nadu (PTI)

The closure has been ordered for only Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation-operated (TASMAC) liquor shops. Follow Tamil Nadu news live updates

This action is among the first orders by actor-turned politician Vijay after taking oath as chief minister on Sunday, May 10. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election and formed government with the support of a several other winning parties, who helped him reach the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Why has Vijay ordered closure of liquor shops? Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay has issued orders for the closure of 717 liquor shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, the government said on Tuesday.

Considering the welfare of the public, Vijay issued orders to shut down the retail liquor outlets, the official release said.

Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, it said.

The CM has directed that the order is executed within two weeks for the welfare of the public, according to the release.

"Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S Joseph Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations," an official release said on Tuesday.

Vijay's party manifesto had promised efforts to make Tamil Nadu drug-free.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay is set to undertake a floor test to prove majority on Wednesday. Vijay Monday called on his predecessor, DMK president MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, in their first meeting since the election results.

The visit was described by government sources as a "courtesy call," , PTI news agency reported.

The meeting happens a day after Vijay's harsh criticism of the previous DMK regime for the ₹10 lakh crore debt burden on the state. He had also indirectly hit out at the DMK for "multiple power centres" and had asserted that he was the only power centre in his TVK regime.

DMK chief Stalin had hit back at Vijay for his debt burden jibe.

The crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly to demonstrate the TVK-led government's majority in the House is slated for May 13.