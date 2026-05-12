Tamil Nadu, Kerala govt news LIVE: Vijay issues big liquor order in TN; still no Kerala CM pick by Congress
Tamil Nadu, Kerala government news LIVE: The Congress has still not announced its Kerala chief minister pick even after a week of assembly election results in which the party-led UDF alliance won a decisive mandate. In TN, new CM Vijay has ordered the closure of over 700 TASMAC liquor stores.
- 4 Mins agoBJP mocks Congress over failure to pick chief minister
- 8 Mins agoKerala CM announcement news LIVE updates: Who are the frontrunners?
- 14 Mins agoCM Vijay orders closure of over 700 TASMAC liquor stores
- 24 Mins agoStill no chief minister pick by Congress
Tamil Nadu, Kerala government news LIVE updates: Even after over a week since the Kerala assembly elections 2026 results gave the UDF a decisive victory, the Congress is yet to reach a consensus and announce its pick for the chief minister's post, for which there reportedly are three main frontrunners — KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala....Read More
The Congress-led United Democratic Front came back to power in Kerala on May 4 after a decade of Left rule. However, the party has so far failed to pick a chief ministerial candidate for the state.
Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay or ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay took oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after a four-day-long struggle to hit the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member state assembly. His party won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu election, 10 short of the magic number.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala government news | Key points
-While the suspense continues over Kerala chief minister, several leaders of the Congress reportedly headed to Delhi to discuss and pick the new leadership of Kerala, even as most of them remained tight-lipped about who could get the post.
-The discussions were expected to take place on Tuesday as former Congress Kerala chiefs K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran confirmed that they would be in Delhi for discussions on invitation of the high command.
-Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the post of chief minister — most prominently: KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.
-In Tamil Nadu, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supremo Vijay took oath as chief minister on Sunday, May 10. He has since then issued several orders, most recent being the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations.
-Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the CM Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, an official release said on Tuesday.
Kerala CM announcement news LIVE: BJP mocks Congress over failure to pick chief minister
Kerala CM announcement news LIVE: On the pending Keralam chief minister announcement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress over not reaching a consensus and said, “... The Congress has got a full majority. Even after so many days, the Congress party has not been able to decide who will be the chief minister. It is being said that under pressure from the Jamaat, Priyanka Vadra is pushing forward the name of VD Satheesan while Rahul Gandhi is pushing forward the name of KC Venugopal.”
Some people are bringing forward Ramesh Chennithala, Poonawalla said, speaking to ANI news agency, and added that “some people want to make Shashi Tharoor the chief minister”.
“It seems the Congress party has made a plan to give five chief ministers in five years…,” he said.
Kerala CM announcement news LIVE updates: Who are the frontrunners?
Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the post of chief minister.
The party has been holding talks internally to decide its Kerala CM pick, for which senior leaders KV Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are being reported as the main frontrunners.
Discussions are expected to take place in Delhi today as former Congress Kerala chiefs K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran confirmed that they would be in the city for talks over the CM post on invitation of the high command.
Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE: CM Vijay orders closure of over 700 TASMAC liquor stores
Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE: Newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay on Tuesday issued orders for the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, the government said on Tuesday.
The order should be executed within two weeks for the welfare of the public, it said.
“Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S Joseph Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations,” an official release said on Tuesday. Read full report here
Kerala CM news LIVE: Still no chief minister pick by Congress
Tamil Nadu, Kerala govt news LIVE: The Congress has still not announced its Kerala chief minister pick even after a week of assembly election results in which the party-led UDF alliance won a decisive mandate.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front came back to power in Kerala on May 4 after a decade of Left rule.