Tamil Nadu, Kerala govt news LIVE: Vijay issues big liquor order in TN; still no Kerala CM pick by Congress

The Congress-led United Democratic Front came back to power in Kerala on May 4 after a decade of Left rule. However, the party has so far failed to pick a chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay or ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay took oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after a four-day-long struggle to hit the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member state assembly. His party won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu election, 10 short of the magic number.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala government news | Key points

-While the suspense continues over Kerala chief minister, several leaders of the Congress reportedly headed to Delhi to discuss and pick the new leadership of Kerala, even as most of them remained tight-lipped about who could get the post.

-The discussions were expected to take place on Tuesday as former Congress Kerala chiefs K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran confirmed that they would be in Delhi for discussions on invitation of the high command.

-Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the post of chief minister — most prominently: KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

-In Tamil Nadu, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supremo Vijay took oath as chief minister on Sunday, May 10. He has since then issued several orders, most recent being the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations.

-Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the CM Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, an official release said on Tuesday.