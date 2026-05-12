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    Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of 700 govt-run TASMAC liquor stores near schools, bus stops

    Currently, Tamil Nadu has 4,765 liquor retail stores operated by TASMAC. 

    Updated on: May 12, 2026 9:31 AM IST
    By S Vijay Karthik
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    Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay on Tuesday issued orders for the closure of 717 liquor shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, the government said on Tuesday.

    C. Joseph Vijay has ordered closure of 717 TASMAC-run liquor stores within two weeks. (TNDIPR)
    C. Joseph Vijay has ordered closure of 717 TASMAC-run liquor stores within two weeks. (TNDIPR)

    The order should be executed within two weeks for the welfare of the public, it said.

    “Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S Joseph Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations,” an official release said on Tuesday.

    In accordance with the said order, it was identified that 717 liquor retail shops are operating within these three categories.

    Keeping public welfare in mind, the Vijay, has ordered the closure of a total of 717 liquor retail shops—consisting of 276 shops near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stations—within the next two weeks, the release added.

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