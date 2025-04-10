Vinesh Phogat accepts 4 crore cash prize from Haryana govt: Report

Taking up Haryana government on its offer to provide her with benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medalist, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has opted for a cash prize of ₹4 crore. Vinesh Phogat had won the Haryana assembly polls from the Julana seat last year. (PTI)

The 30-year-old was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics for being overweight just before her bout for the gold medal in the 50 kg category. A day after her disqualification, Phogat had announced her retirement from wrestling.

The three-time Olympian had led from the forefront the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Notably, after retiring from wrestling, Phogat successfully contested the Haryana assembly elections from the Julana seat last year on a Congress ticket.

Last month, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced that the BJP-led Haryana cabinet had decided to offer Phogat benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medalist under the state's sports policy.

The Olympian has opted for a cash award of ₹4 crore, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources. She reportedly submitted a letter to the state sports department on Tuesday to inform them of her decision. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the information in the PTI report.

The state had provided her three types of benefits: a cash prize of ₹4 crore, an Outstanding Sportsperson (OSP) job under Group 'A' and a Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plot.

The government recently sought her preference regarding the benefit she wished to avail.

When Phogat reminded Haryana CM of his promise

Earlier in March, during the Haryana Assembly's Budget session, Phogat had reminded Saini of his promise to honour her like a medalist after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics last year.

"The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medalist. This promise has still not been fulfilled," Phogat said.

She further added, "It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award."

The Haryana CM had noted that Phogat was dismissed from the Paris Olympics due to a technical decision. He had called the Olympian "Haryana's pride" and said that he would not allow her honour to be diminished.