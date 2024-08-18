Vinesh Phogat calls missed Olympic medal 'biggest wound' of her life but drops another hint on wrestling comeback

Vinesh Phogat returned to India after a challenging few days in Paris, where her dreams for an Olympic podium were dashed by an unfavourable ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Indian wrestler had sought a silver medal following her disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout due to being overweight by just 100 grams. Supporters welcome with flowers to Wrestler Vinesh Phogat upon her arrival at IGI airport to her village at Dwarka Expressway in New Delhi(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Upon arriving at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Vinesh received a warm and supportive welcome, although she was visibly inconsolable. Fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were there to support her, providing comfort during this difficult time. As she traveled from Delhi to her hometown of Balali, she was honored by supporters and local 'khap' panchayats in various villages along the way, with the journey taking nearly 13 hours to cover 135 kilometers.

Vinesh finally reached her native village of Balali around midnight, where she was greeted with heartfelt celebrations. The villagers, along with friends and family, welcomed her with a mix of tears and smiles, honouring her for the resilience and courage she displayed throughout her ordeal.

The wrestler had earlier announced her retirement from the sport after the disqualification but has since hinted at a potential U-turn on the decision. On Saturday, Vinesh dropped another hint that she might return to wrestling after all.

"As I got love from my fellow Indians, my village and my family members, it would give me some courage to make this wound heal. Maybe, I could return to wrestling," said the 29-year-old Vinesh, as quoted by PTI.

She further said that missing the Olympic medal was the “biggest wound” of her life, but she derives energy from the support of her people.

"Missing the Olympic medal is the biggest wound in my life. I don't know how much time it would take to heal this wound. I don't know if I would pursue wrestling or not but the kind of courage I got today , I want to use that in the right direction," she added.

The two-time World Championships medallist also wished that someone from Balali would better her wrestling achievements.

"I want it from the bottom of my heart that somebody from the village carries my legacy forward and breaks my records. If I can promote women wrestlers of my village, it would be my biggest achievement," she said.

"It would be disappointing if no wrestler emerged from this village. We have paved the way with your achievements. I request you all to support the women in this village, they need support if they have to replace us.

"They can achieve a lot. All they need is your support. I will always be indebted to this nation, this village. Whatever I have learnt, I will share with my sisters from this village and I wish someone from this village breaks my record."