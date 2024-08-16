Vinesh Phogat hints at retirement U-turn with 'could see myself playing till 2032' remark after Paris Olympics ordeal

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Friday, hinted at a possible U-turn on her earlier retirement statement in a long post on social media, shared two days after her appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics was dismissed. Vinesh said that she would not have announced her retirement from the sport after being disqualified at the Games ahead of her women's 50kg freestyle final and could have continued till 2032 “under different circumstances.” Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris(PTI)

Vinesh had scripted history at the Paris Games when she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. However, during the morning weigh-in ahead of the gold-medal bout, she was found overweight by 100 grams and hence was disqualified and denied any medal at the Olympics. Crestfallen at thge cruel turn of events, Vinesh announced her retirement. She later appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, but after a long wait, her plea was rejected.

In a lengthy, heartfelt post on social media on Friday, Vinesh looked back at her wrestling journey and how her father's dreams and mother's struggles made her resilient. She also thanked them and her husband, Somvir, for their unwavering support during her career. The 29-year-old did not forget to express gratitude towards her support staff , including Dinshaw Padiwalla, IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics.

"Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," said the 29-year-old.

IOA 'explores further legal options' after CAS verdict

CAS sealed Vinesh's fare in a solitary statement on Wednesday as the verdict read: "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

The announcement left IOA president PT Usha shocked and disappointed. "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options," the IOA said in its statement.

The IOA in its statement further said that it is "committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public."