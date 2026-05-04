Vir Das clarifies his identity amid Bengal elections: ‘My name is Das, but…'

Comedian and actor Vir Das took to his X account on Monday to clarify his identity in a viral social media post amid the long-awaited West Bengal election results, after being frequently tagged in posts related to Bengal. Vir Das clarified his identity on X, stating he's not Bengali but half UP and half Bihari.

In the post shared on X, Das said he is often tagged by anonymous users whenever incidents occur in Bengal with messages implying accountability or association. He addressed the trend directly and distanced himself from the assumptions tied to his name, which otherwise may suggest he is Bengali.

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“I’m half UP, half Bihari” On May 4, Das put all connections of his name to Bengal to rest. He said, “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP, half Bihari.”

In his characteristic understated tone, he called out the “faceless” accounts on X and pointed to the trolling of celebrities like him in political matters and the culture of mass tagging them without any accountability.

He wrote, “So, typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying, 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'.”

He further distanced himself from the presumed identity of being Bengali and said, “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali.”

A user on X was surprised to know the new fact about him and wrote, “HALF BIHARI??? How am i learning of it only today. Howw. Why have we not totally claimed you yet?”

He ends the post wishing “Good Luck” for the verdict day in the West Bengal elections.