 Viral video misrepresents Kangana Ranaut's comments: Here's what she actually said | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Viral video misrepresents Kangana Ranaut's comments: Here's what she actually said

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut was actually criticising Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh's comments about her.

A video featuring BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut speaking at a public gathering is circulating on social media platforms (here, here, and here), with claims that Kangana said, “People will come to see me but not vote for me” implying that Kangana has accepted her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let’s verify the claim made in the post.

The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.
The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

The Archived post can be seen here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Claim: Kangana Ranaut’s statement “People will come to see me but not vote for me” suggests that she accepted her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Fact: While Kangana Ranaut was delivering a speech at a public meeting on 2 May 2024 in Tattapani of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, she commented on Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh. She stated, “Congress state president Pratibha Singh, who I see as a mother figure, mentioned that the crowd gathering to see me (Kangana) won’t vote. They’re merely interested in seeing who I am and what kind of ‘Hussan Ki Pari’ the BJP has brought from Mumbai. It’s troubling that despite being a woman, Pratibha’s views on women aren’t in line with what’s right.” The original video was trimmed and shared as a viral video. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

On performing a relevant keyword search regarding the viral claim, we found a news report featuring the longer version of the viral video, published by ETV Himachal Pradesh channel. In this video, Kangana was commenting on Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh while she was addressing a public gathering at Tattapani of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.
The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

She stated “It’s disheartening to know that Prince Vikramaditya Singh didn’t treat his wife well; she claims to have suffered various forms of torture. Congress state president Pratibha Singh, who I see as a mother figure, mentioned that the crowd gathering to see me (Kangana) won’t vote. They’re merely interested in seeing who I am and what kind of ‘Hussan Ki Pari’ the BJP has brought from Mumbai. It’s troubling that despite being a woman, Pratibha’s views on women aren’t in line with what’s right.”

She further stated, “I’m not some beautiful fairy, I’m just a girl from a regular family. People come to see me, the daughter of Himachal. It’s not fitting for Pratibha Singh, to use such language. Hearing such inappropriate words is distressing. It seems to me that the Congress is losing the election.”

Subsequent research led us to news reports (here and here) regarding this speech, which further confirms that Kangana was not stating these remarks herself but rather was quoting Pratibha Singh. The original video was trimmed at different timestamps and shared as a viral video.

The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.
The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

To sum up, a clipped video of Kangana Ranaut is shared as she accepting defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Viral video misrepresents Kangana Ranaut's comments: Here's what she actually said

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On