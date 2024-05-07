Viral video misrepresents Kangana Ranaut's comments: Here's what she actually said

A video featuring BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut speaking at a public gathering is circulating on social media platforms (here, here, and here), with claims that Kangana said, “People will come to see me but not vote for me” implying that Kangana has accepted her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let’s verify the claim made in the post. The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

The Archived post can be seen here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Claim: Kangana Ranaut’s statement “People will come to see me but not vote for me” suggests that she accepted her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Fact: While Kangana Ranaut was delivering a speech at a public meeting on 2 May 2024 in Tattapani of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, she commented on Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh. She stated, “Congress state president Pratibha Singh, who I see as a mother figure, mentioned that the crowd gathering to see me (Kangana) won’t vote. They’re merely interested in seeing who I am and what kind of ‘Hussan Ki Pari’ the BJP has brought from Mumbai. It’s troubling that despite being a woman, Pratibha’s views on women aren’t in line with what’s right.” The original video was trimmed and shared as a viral video. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

On performing a relevant keyword search regarding the viral claim, we found a news report featuring the longer version of the viral video, published by ETV Himachal Pradesh channel. In this video, Kangana was commenting on Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh while she was addressing a public gathering at Tattapani of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

She stated “It’s disheartening to know that Prince Vikramaditya Singh didn’t treat his wife well; she claims to have suffered various forms of torture. Congress state president Pratibha Singh, who I see as a mother figure, mentioned that the crowd gathering to see me (Kangana) won’t vote. They’re merely interested in seeing who I am and what kind of ‘Hussan Ki Pari’ the BJP has brought from Mumbai. It’s troubling that despite being a woman, Pratibha’s views on women aren’t in line with what’s right.”

She further stated, “I’m not some beautiful fairy, I’m just a girl from a regular family. People come to see me, the daughter of Himachal. It’s not fitting for Pratibha Singh, to use such language. Hearing such inappropriate words is distressing. It seems to me that the Congress is losing the election.”

Subsequent research led us to news reports (here and here) regarding this speech, which further confirms that Kangana was not stating these remarks herself but rather was quoting Pratibha Singh. The original video was trimmed at different timestamps and shared as a viral video.

The viral video claiming Kangana Ranaut accepted defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is debunked.

To sum up, a clipped video of Kangana Ranaut is shared as she accepting defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.