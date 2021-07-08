Virbhadra Singh, former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader, passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away on Thursday, Dr Janak Raj Pakhretia, the medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla told news agency AI. He was 87.

Virbhadra Singh was being treated at the IGMC since April 23.

On Monday night, the condition of the Congress leader deteriorated after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Singh was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and was on ventilator support.

Singh tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) twice in two months - on April 12 and June 11.

In April, he was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali. Singh was discharged on April 23 but on his arrival in Shimla, he developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to IGMC.

Singh, a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

He represented Arki constituency in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh assembly.