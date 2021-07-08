Home / India News / Virbhadra Singh, former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader, passes away
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.(HT Photo)
Virbhadra Singh, former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader, passes away

Virbhadra Singh tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) twice in two months - on April 12 and June 11. He was was being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla since April.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:15 AM IST

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away on Thursday, Dr Janak Raj Pakhretia, the medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla told news agency AI. He was 87.

Virbhadra Singh was being treated at the IGMC since April 23.

On Monday night, the condition of the Congress leader deteriorated after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Singh was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and was on ventilator support.

Singh tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) twice in two months - on April 12 and June 11.

In April, he was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali. Singh was discharged on April 23 but on his arrival in Shimla, he developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to IGMC.

Singh, a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

He represented Arki constituency in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh assembly.

