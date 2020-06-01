‘Virtual interview between 2 friends’: Australian envoy on PM Modi’s meeting with Scott Morrison

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:14 IST

Relations between India and Australia will scale greater heights following the summit-level meeting between the two countries, the Australian high commissioner said on Monday.

Brian O’Farrell’s comment came ahead of a virtual meeting on June 4 between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Soctt Morrison.

Calling both the prime ministers ‘people person’, the high commissioner also said that the two Premiers will discuss how to work together to improve people’s lives.

“Both (Prime Minister Modi and PM Morrison) are people person; they’ll be talking about how to work together to improve the lives of people. Both believe that the government is not about the number of agreements signed but improving the lives of citizens and generating jobs,” news agency ANI quoted O’Farrell as saying.

Apart from bilateral ties, the two leaders are expected to discuss the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian PM told reporters on Sunday that he was looking forward to discussing the countries’ responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, said PTI quoting a report in Australian Associated Press.

“Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss new opportunities in defence, trade, maritime safety and security, science and technology, and education,” Morrison said.

“As like-minded democracies and natural strategic partners, Australia and India are in full agreement that our strong bilateral relationship is key to a more open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting will be Prime Minister Modi’s first bilateral summit to take place virtually given the embargos on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian High Commissioner said it will be “like a virtual interview between two friends”.

“The virtual summit meet will be like a virtual interview between two friends, discussing how each country is dealing with Covid-19. They may share commentary on the hard task of how to ease restrictions,” ANI quoted Brian O’Farrell as saying.

Australia has reported a total of 7,193 confirmed Covid-19 cases along with 103 deaths so far, according to PTI. India’s Covid-19 tally, on the other hand, is inching towards the two lakh-mark. With more than 8,000 new cases and 230 deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, India’s tally rose to 190,535 on Monday.

On Sunday, the two Premiers indulged in some light-hearted banter on Twitter when Scott Morrison shared images of ‘ScoMosas’ and mango chutney made by him on his Twitter feed.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison’s offer of sharing the ‘ScoMosas’ on Sunday, saying they look delicious.

“Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” PM Modi tweeted.

Morrison, who was due to visit India in January this year, had to cancel his trip following the bushfire crisis in south-eastern Australia.