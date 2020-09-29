e-paper
Home / India News / Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls on November 3: EC

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls on November 3: EC

The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day, while nomination papers can be withdrawn by October 19, according to the bypoll schedule.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10, announced the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

Out of the 28 seats, 27 were won by the Congress in the 2018 state elections.

The Congress has announced names of its candidates for 24 of the seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to declare its list of candidates.

The bypolls were necessitated on three of the seats - Joura, Agar and Biora - due to death of the MLAs - two from the Congress and one from BJP, and on the remaining seats due to resignation of the then Congress MLAs. Out of the 25 Congress MLAs, 22 resigned in March this year in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath. The remaining three resigned later. All of these leaders who resigned from the state assembly subsequently joined the BJP.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.

The majority mark in the assembly post the bypolls will be 116.

