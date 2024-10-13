Wall collapse in Gujarat leaves 9 dead

Nine workers were killed after loose soil collapsed at a factory construction site in Jasalpur village, Kadi taluka, Mehsana, in Gujarat on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said. Rescue operation underway at the site. (PTI)

“The incident occurred around noon as laborers were digging a pit at an under-construction factory when the soil fell apart. Ten labourers were trapped, but one managed to escape as he was positioned higher. Nine others have lost their lives,” Mehsana superintendent of police Tarun Duggal told HT.

Duggal confirmed that the rescue operation has been completed, and police will file a complaint following the post-mortem examinations of the deceased later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased workers and ₹50,000 to those injured.

“The accident caused by the collapse of a wall in Mehsana, Gujarat, is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to endure this pain. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is working tirelessly to provide all possible assistance to the victims,” the PM said in a post on X.

According to reports, the deceased labourers included two women. They were part of the construction crew of a stainless-steel factory. The workers had dug a 16-foot deep pit for a tank at the site, said Duggal.

“A rescue operation was carried out for around two hours involving teams from the fire brigade, police and other labourers. Nine bodies were brought out from the heap, while one person was rescued. Most of the deceased are from Dahod, while three are from Rajasthan. They were aged between 20 and 30 years,” Kadi police station inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela said.

The deceased were identified by police as Gangaben Bariya, Mahendrabhai Bariya and Jagannath Bariya, natives of Banswara district in Rajasthan, and Mukeshbhai Mansingh, Shaileshbhai Gitabhai Bhabhor, Ayushiben Ashishbhai, Arvindbhai Bhuriya, Rajubhai Meda, and Ashishbhai, natives of Dahod district in Gujarat.

Investigators said they were probing if the project contractors abided by safety norms as part of their investigation into the case. A first information report was yet to be registered, officers said, adding that the process to file one was ongoing. Officers said action will be taken against those found guilty.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, in a message on X, expressed condolences and said “procedures for rescue and quick treatment of the injured have been carried out by the administration”. Patel also announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the family of each deceased worker. Additionally, ₹50,000 will be provided to those who were injured.

(With agency inputs)