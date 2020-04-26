e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Watch: How Chandigarh cops maintain social distance, yet catch lockdown violators

Watch: How Chandigarh cops maintain social distance, yet catch lockdown violators

The instrument, made by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police, has a long metal rod, which can be strapped to a policeman’s arms, with a tong-like shape at the other end. The device’s other end can be used to catch violators by attaching it around the person’s waist and leading them to the police vehicle without coming in any kind of contact with them.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police in Chandigarh is using a unique device to catch Covid-19 lockdown violators.
Police in Chandigarh is using a unique device to catch Covid-19 lockdown violators.(@DgpChdPolice/Twitter screengrab)
         

Police in Chandigarh now know how to follow social distancing norms and catch violators of the lockdown, put in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease, at the same time.

Sanjay Baniwal, director-general of Chandigarh Police, shared a post on Twitter where a policeman can be seen demonstrating how the device functions.

“VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha,” Baniwal tweeted.

 

The instrument, made by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police, has a long metal rod, which can be strapped to a policeman’s arms, with a tong-like shape at the other end.

The device’s other end can be used to catch violators by attaching it around the person’s waist and leading them to the police vehicle without coming in any kind of contact with them.

Also read: In this UP city, police perform aarti, give bananas to lockdown violators

Authorities have declared Chandigarh as a hotspot and a curfew has also been imposed in the city.

Despite the country-wide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, many have violated the rules and ventured out on the roads.

Police across the country have used punishments—making violators do jumping jacks and sit-ups— to naming and shaming them.

tags
top news
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news