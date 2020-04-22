e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jumping jacks to frog jumps: Indore Police’s style of punishing lockdown violators

Jumping jacks to frog jumps: Indore Police’s style of punishing lockdown violators

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police personnel were seen rounding up the violators and making them exercise.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From jumping jacks to frog jumps, the police made sure that the violators got enough exercise for the day and a lesson to take home on following the lockdown guidelines strictly.
From jumping jacks to frog jumps, the police made sure that the violators got enough exercise for the day and a lesson to take home on following the lockdown guidelines strictly.(ANI)
         

While the government has strictly asked citizens not to venture out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown, violators don’t seem to pay any heed.

Indore Police have found a novel way to punish those who abuse the lockdown restrictions. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police personnel were seen rounding up the violators and making them exercise.

From jumping jacks to frog jumps, the police made sure that the violators got enough exercise for the day and a lesson to take home on following the lockdown guidelines strictly.

This is not the first time when police personnel thought of innovative ways to drive home Centre’s message of “stay at home”. 

In Maharashtra, the Police have kept its grip tightened on lockdown abusers. Earlier this week, police personnel in Pune made lockdown violators perform yoga.

In a video, the local police in Pune’s Bibvewadi area rounded up people who ventured out for a morning walk and made them perform yoga and exercises on the road.

In another video, police in Maharashtra’s Kondhwa made about 100 people who were found violating the lockdown orders do sit-ups and other exercises.

Despite a stringent lockdown in place to battle the menace of coronavirus, people are not giving rest to finding excuses to violate the orders.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Police had registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Police have registered more than 24,000 FIRs and booked over 71,000 people so far for defying Covid-19 lockdown norms, news agency PTI reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country inches toward the 20,000-mark. On Wednesday morning, the health ministry reported a total of 19,984 coronavirus cases across the country.

tags
top news
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
LIVE: Patients in China test positive for Covid-19 two months after recovery
LIVE: Patients in China test positive for Covid-19 two months after recovery
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news