Jumping jacks to frog jumps: Indore Police’s style of punishing lockdown violators

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:55 IST

While the government has strictly asked citizens not to venture out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown, violators don’t seem to pay any heed.

Indore Police have found a novel way to punish those who abuse the lockdown restrictions. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police personnel were seen rounding up the violators and making them exercise.

From jumping jacks to frog jumps, the police made sure that the violators got enough exercise for the day and a lesson to take home on following the lockdown guidelines strictly.

This is not the first time when police personnel thought of innovative ways to drive home Centre’s message of “stay at home”.

In Maharashtra, the Police have kept its grip tightened on lockdown abusers. Earlier this week, police personnel in Pune made lockdown violators perform yoga.

In a video, the local police in Pune’s Bibvewadi area rounded up people who ventured out for a morning walk and made them perform yoga and exercises on the road.

In another video, police in Maharashtra’s Kondhwa made about 100 people who were found violating the lockdown orders do sit-ups and other exercises.

Despite a stringent lockdown in place to battle the menace of coronavirus, people are not giving rest to finding excuses to violate the orders.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Police had registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Police have registered more than 24,000 FIRs and booked over 71,000 people so far for defying Covid-19 lockdown norms, news agency PTI reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country inches toward the 20,000-mark. On Wednesday morning, the health ministry reported a total of 19,984 coronavirus cases across the country.