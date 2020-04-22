Cases in Gujarat cross 2000-mark, second-highest in country after Maharashtra: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:44 IST

India has reported 50 deaths and 1383 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 19,984 on Wednesday. The figure includes 3870 patients who have been cured or discharged and 640 deaths.

4 Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi and Gujarat have over 2000 coronavirus cases while in Maharashtra, the number of Covid-19 patients has crossed the 5000-mark.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 5218 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 251 deaths so far while 722 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 2178 coronavirus cases and 139 recoveries so far. 90 people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2156 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 47 people have died from the infection while 611 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1659 on Wednesday. The state has reported 25 fatalities, and 230 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1596 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 635 recoveries and 18 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1552 positive cases of coronavirus. 76 people have died from Covid-19 here while 148 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

1294 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 140 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 20 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

928 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 194 people have made a recovery from the virus while 23 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 757 positive Covid-19 patients and 96 cases of recovery. 22 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 427 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 307 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 418 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths. 129 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 380. 5 people have died from the infection while 81 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 254 and 245 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 16 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 127 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 39 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 423 people have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 15 deaths and 73 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 79 Covid-19 positive patients, 24 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 126 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 42 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 46 coronavirus patients, 19 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 27 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 14 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 16 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 26 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Jharkhand has 45 Covid-19 cases, 3 patients have died. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronavirus, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the eighth day of the extended lockdown phase on Wednesday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.