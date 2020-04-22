e-paper
Home / India News / Watch: In this UP city, police perform aarti, give bananas to lockdown violators

Watch: In this UP city, police perform aarti, give bananas to lockdown violators

Police have registered more than 24,000 first information reports (FIRs) and booked over 71,000 people for defying the Covid-19 lockdown norms,

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a policeman is seen performing aarti of at least a dozen of people caught out on the road violating the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a policeman is seen performing aarti of at least a dozen of people caught out on the road violating the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.(ANI /Twitter)
         

Police across the country have been punishing violators of the lockdown clamped to break the chain of coronavirus infections by making them do sit-ups and jumping jacks and asking them to carry placards with messages shaming them.

But not in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where at least two police personnel were seen performing ‘aarti’ of people, who were found violating the coronavirus lockdown in Kidwai Nagar area of the city.

In a nearly one minute video tweeted by news agency ANI, a policeman is seen chanting Vedic hymns and performing aarti of at least a dozen of people caught out on the road.

Another policeman was seen giving them bananas as prasad.

Watch the video

 

Also read: Jumping jacks to frog jumps: Indore Police’s style of punishing lockdown violators

Police have registered more than 24,000 first information reports (FIRs) and booked over 71,000 people for defying the Covid-19 lockdown norms, news agency PTI has reported.

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country inches toward the 20,000-mark with 15,474 active cases, 3869 people who have been cured and 640 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

The Centre decided to extend lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease and has asked citizens to avoid stepping out of their houses unless it is for essentials.

