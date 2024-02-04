 Watch | J&amp;K's Gulmarg covered in thick blanket of snow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch | J&K's Gulmarg covered in thick blanket of snow

Watch | J&K's Gulmarg covered in thick blanket of snow

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 10:59 PM IST

A drone footage posted by ANI beautifully captured the snow-covered region.

Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Sunday. A drone footage posted by ANI beautifully captured the snow-covered region.

A picture of Gulmarg covered in snow.(ANI)
A picture of Gulmarg covered in snow.(ANI)

Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -7°C while Pahalgam recorded -3.5°C. Kokernag in the Anantnag district recorded -2°C whereas Srinagar recorded -0.7°C.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Snowfall affected normal life in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several flights were cancelled and roads, including national highways, were closed for vehicular movement. Snowfall was also reported in the Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda districts besides the upper reaches of Reasi.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, IndiGo airline said six of its flights - four to Srinagar and two to Leh - were cancelled due to bad weather. "Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of four IndiGo flights to Srinagar and two IndiGo flights to Leh," the statement read. The helicopter service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district also remained suspended due to the inclement weather.

According to MeT, the weather will improve in Kashmir starting Tuesday. The extended period of severe winter, lasting 40 days in the region referred to as 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' concluded on January 30. The valley witnessed a period of dry weather throughout this winter.

(With agencies' inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On