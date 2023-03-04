Home / India News / Watch: Jaishankar’s ‘RRR’ jibe at British rule during Raisina Dialogue; Kevin Pietersen’s response

Watch: Jaishankar’s ‘RRR’ jibe at British rule during Raisina Dialogue; Kevin Pietersen’s response

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Mar 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar on Friday during the Raisina Dialogue, used the popular movie ‘RRR’ reference to speak about the India-UK's evolving relationship in terms of their shared history. Ex-UK PM Tony Blair, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen were in attendance.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday took a humorous jibe at the colonial British era, as he made a reference to the popular 2022 Telugu film - RRR. Jaishankar, on India-UK’s complex relationship, said to the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair “...if I put it delicately, you weren’t the nice guys in the movie”, evoking laughter from the audience.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with former British PM Tony Blair and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with former British PM Tony Blair and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

EAM was speaking during a panel discussion at the Raisina dialogue 2023 on ‘Leadership In The Age of Uncertainty’, with Tony Blair, and former England’s men’s cricket team captain, Kevin Pietersen.

Also Read: In India, Japan foreign minister's Quad and ‘The Beatles’ comparison. Watch

Jaishnkar’s remark came in response when he was asked about India being a bigger economy than the UK. “...I’d call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in a very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which a lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do," the minister made further comments.

At EAM’s jibe, the former England cricket captain immediately steered clear of the situation and jokingly asked, “Can I sit here as a South African?”

EAM also said that when you have such a complex history, “there would be a downside of it, there would be suspicions, unresolved problems."

Apart from ‘RRR’, EAM also made headlines for his cricket analogy to explain the functioning of the government. “"With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," Jaishankar had said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
jaishankar tony blair kevin pietersen + 1 more
jaishankar tony blair kevin pietersen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out