close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats ‘dhol’ to celebrate Ram Temple consecration

Watch | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats ‘dhol’ to celebrate Ram Temple consecration

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Eknath Shinde will also participate in a 'shobha yatra' in the evening.

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the Ram Temple consecration ceremony by beating the ‘dhol’ along with his party workers in Thane, Maharashtra. In a video shared online, Shinde played the instrument as his aides held it.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats the 'dhol'.(ANI)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats the 'dhol'.(ANI)

Sharing the video, a user wrote on X, “Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Responding to the video a user wrote, “Jai Sri Ram” while another person commented, “Once the celebrations are done, don't forget to turn your gaze towards what happened in Mira road @mieknathshinde.”

CM Shinde chose to celebrate the occasion in his state. The CM will also participate in a 'shobha yatra' in the evening from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Bhoiwada Ram Mandir in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The consecration ceremony of the newly built Ram Temple was held in Ayodhya on Monday. Several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, and Ram Charan attended the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Businessmen who participated in the event included Mukesh Ambani and his family, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla and others. Meanwhile, political figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also in attendance.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers like Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh watched the live telecast of the ceremony in Delhi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the last phase of rituals in the ongoing Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He symbolically opened the eyes of the deity during this significant event at the sanctum-sanctorum. During the ongoing rituals, helicopters of the Indian Army showered flowers on the Ram Temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On