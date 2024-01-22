Watch | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats ‘dhol’ to celebrate Ram Temple consecration

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the Ram Temple consecration ceremony by beating the ‘dhol’ along with his party workers in Thane, Maharashtra. In a video shared online, Shinde played the instrument as his aides held it. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde beats the 'dhol'.(ANI)

Sharing the video, a user wrote on X, “Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed.”

Responding to the video a user wrote, “Jai Sri Ram” while another person commented, “Once the celebrations are done, don't forget to turn your gaze towards what happened in Mira road @mieknathshinde.”

CM Shinde chose to celebrate the occasion in his state. The CM will also participate in a 'shobha yatra' in the evening from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Bhoiwada Ram Mandir in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The consecration ceremony of the newly built Ram Temple was held in Ayodhya on Monday. Several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, and Ram Charan attended the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Businessmen who participated in the event included Mukesh Ambani and his family, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla and others. Meanwhile, political figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also in attendance.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers like Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh watched the live telecast of the ceremony in Delhi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the last phase of rituals in the ongoing Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He symbolically opened the eyes of the deity during this significant event at the sanctum-sanctorum. During the ongoing rituals, helicopters of the Indian Army showered flowers on the Ram Temple.

