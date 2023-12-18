Watch | Man dragged atop moving minibus in Delhi

In an unfortunate incident in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Sunday night, a man was struck by a minibus and carried on its bonnet for a considerable distance. The incident gained widespread attention as videos capturing the event went viral on social media platforms. One video depicted the man on the bonnet of the moving minibus, while another showed him disembarking from the vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the condition of the man are currently under investigation by the authorities. The incident gained widespread attention as videos capturing the event went viral on social media platforms. (X/ANI)

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on X.

Speaking about the incident a senior police officer told PTI, "At approximately 11:30 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was reported, detailing an incident where the caller claimed to have been struck by a minibus driver… The caller asserted that they were dragged on the bonnet of the minibus for a certain distance. A senior police officer revealed that the individual who made the call was following the minibus, and fortunately, no injuries were sustained during the incident.

When the caller was contacted later, it was disclosed that he was in Uttar Pradesh and unable to come to Delhi to file a complaint. The authorities are actively engaging in efforts to persuade the individual to travel to Delhi. Once the complainant arrives, appropriate legal measures will be taken, the police officer said.

In an unrelated incident in Madhya Pradesh earlier, a person was killed after he was dragged beneath a speeding car for nearly 25 kilometers. The incident took place on the Bhopal-Gwalior highway in the Sehore district of the state.

Speaking about the incident a senior cop said, “The man was dragged for more than 25km before they were stopped. Both accused maintained they didn't know Sandeep was entangled in a seat belt or that he was being dragged to his death.”

Rajesh Chadhar, the driver of the car, along with Sanjeev Naqwal, the cousin of Sandeep, was apprehended by the police following the incident. They were charged under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from agencies)