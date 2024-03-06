Watch: PM Modi takes Kolkata Metro ride with students in India's 1st underwater tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a Metro ride through India's first “underwater Metro tunnel”, unveiled by him in Kolkata, West Bengal. During the journey, he engaged in conversations with school students who were seated in the country's inaugural underwater Metro train at the Mahakaran metro station. PM Modi takes Metro ride in Kolkata on Wednesday, after inaugurating India's first underwater Metro route.(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi was observed engaging with the students. Initially, he arranged for the students to seating beside him and then proceeded with the conversations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before embarking on a Metro ride with the Prime Minister on the underwater Metro, Pragya, a school student, said, “I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro.”

Meanwhile, Ishika Mahato, another school student, said she is very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

The Kolkata Metro extension, comprising the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, marks the debut of India's first transportation tunnel passing beneath a significant river, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's infrastructure advancement.

On Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various other projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata.

Other projects inaugurated in Kolkata

Besides the underwater metro, PM Modi also unveiled the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, part of the Joka-Esplanade line in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The latter includes the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural wonder as it is an elevated station stretching across railway lines, platforms, and a canal, demonstrating a creative approach to enhancing urban mobility.

The inauguration ceremony extends beyond Kolkata, with PM Modi also inaugurating and laying foundation stones for other significant national projects.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

(With ANI inputs)