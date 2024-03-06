Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate Kolkata, Agra Metro projects today

Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various connectivity projects in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday, with a total value of Rs. 15,400 crores. Later in the day, he will also unveil, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth approximately Rs. 12,800 crores in Bihar's Bettiah....Read More

Projects to be inaugurated in West Bengal and Bihar today -

• On Wednesday, PM Modi Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, marking India's first foray into underwater metro services.

• He will also inaugurate other metro stations, such as the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line in Kolkata.

• The inauguration will include the Indian Oil's Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG Pipeline spanning 109 km and the LPG Bottling Plant & storage terminal at Motihari in Bihar.

• Furthermore, foundation stones will be laid for the City Gas Distribution projects in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Deoria, along with Grain-based Ethanol Projects at HBL's Sugauli & Lauriya.

• Road projects such as the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A with paved shoulder and the two-laning of the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104 will also be inaugurated.

• Foundation stones will be laid for projects, including the construction of a six-lane Cable Bridge parallel to the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on the Ganga River and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 Bypass.

Moreover, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate

• Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi; the extension project of Kochi Metro Rail Phase I (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; the Agra Metro stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar.

• Additionally, the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will be inaugurated.

• A foundation stone will be laid to extend the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro and Nigdi.