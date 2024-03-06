Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate Kolkata, Agra Metro projects today
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various connectivity projects in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday, with a total value of Rs. 15,400 crores. Later in the day, he will also unveil, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth approximately Rs. 12,800 crores in Bihar's Bettiah....Read More
Projects to be inaugurated in West Bengal and Bihar today -
• On Wednesday, PM Modi Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, marking India's first foray into underwater metro services.
• He will also inaugurate other metro stations, such as the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line in Kolkata.
• The inauguration will include the Indian Oil's Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG Pipeline spanning 109 km and the LPG Bottling Plant & storage terminal at Motihari in Bihar.
• Furthermore, foundation stones will be laid for the City Gas Distribution projects in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Deoria, along with Grain-based Ethanol Projects at HBL's Sugauli & Lauriya.
• Road projects such as the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A with paved shoulder and the two-laning of the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104 will also be inaugurated.
• Foundation stones will be laid for projects, including the construction of a six-lane Cable Bridge parallel to the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on the Ganga River and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 Bypass.
Moreover, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate
• Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi; the extension project of Kochi Metro Rail Phase I (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; the Agra Metro stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar.
• Additionally, the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will be inaugurated.
• A foundation stone will be laid to extend the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro and Nigdi.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: ‘Priority Corridor’ on Agra Metro to comprise six stations along a 6 km stretch
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: Following its inauguration today, the Agra Metro will begin its operations on the 'priority corridor,' encompassing six stations over a 6 km span.
The first three stations situated above ground on this corridor include Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta, and Fatehabad Road Station. Meanwhile, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar stations are located underground.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: PM to virtually launch Agra ‘priority corridor’ today
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: The prime minister will inaugurate the ‘priority corridor’ of the Agra Metro through a video conference, joined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra today.
This particular stretch, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), aims to provide tourists with convenient metro connectivity to prominent landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: PM to flag off Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar RRTS station
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: A17-km extension of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, running from Duhai to Modi Nagar North, will also be inaugurated today by PM Modi.
The inauguration will involve the Prime Minister's flagging off a Namo Bharat train on this new section via video conference from Kolkata's Muradnagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be in attendance during the ceremony.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: Did you know? ‘Underwater Metro’ idea dates back to British era
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: The idea of the ‘underwater metro’ dates back to the British era,
• Bengal-born British engineer Harley Dalrymple-Hay conceived an ambitious project over a century ago: a 10.6km underground railway connecting Kolkata and Howrah, according to a BBC report
• His vision included a tunnel beneath the Hooghly River and ten stations. However, due to financial constraints and concerns regarding the city's soil conditions, the project never materialised.
• In 1928, CESC, Kolkata's electricity provider, approached Harley to construct a tunnel beneath the Hooghly for power cables.
• Harley accepted the challenge, and by 1931, the tunnel became Kolkata's first underwater tunnel, facilitating the transmission of power cables between Kolkata and Howrah, the BBC report added.
• Despite the original plan's failure, the tunnel remains operational, albeit for transmitting power cables rather than accommodating trains.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: ‘Kolkata Metro’ was India's first metro system…
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: The Kolkata Metro, India's pioneer metro system and the fifth in Asia, commenced partial commercial operations on October 24, 1984.
Initially spanning a distance of 3.40 km and comprising five stations from Esplanade to Netaji Bhavan, according to the metro website.
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate 'India's first underwater metro'
Narendra Modi Bengal visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “India's first under-river metro tunnel” in Kolkata today. This tunnel, built beneath the Hooghly River, will link Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, marking a significant milestone in transportation infrastructure.
It is a part of the East-West Metro project, spanning 16.5 km and linking Howrah on the western bank of the Hooghly to Salt Lake City on the eastern bank. Its primary objective is to alleviate traffic congestion in Kolkata, a city steeped in 300 years of history, while also contributing to the reduction of vehicular pollution.