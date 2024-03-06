Agra Metro priority corridor flagged off by PM Modi: Check timing and fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the priority corridor of Agra Metro on Wednesday. In Agra, the priority corridor includes six Metro stations, three elevated and three underground. It will cover the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar and Jama Masjid. The names of the metro stations in the priority corridor are Taj Mahal East, Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple. The metro stations in Agra are decked up with paintings depicting the 'Braj' theme, culture, festivals and local temples. The Agra Metro (HT_PRINT)

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) deputy general manager PR Panchanan Mishra has informed about the various facilities in the Agra Metro.

"The Metro will also provide the citizens of Agra to enjoy birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots and educational tours and group tours of tourists. Eating joints will also be available at the station for the commuters and tourists coming to Agra," Mishra told news agency PTI.

Timing and fare for the Agra Metro

The operational timing for the Agra Metro will be from 6 am to 10 pm. Commuters will be charged ₹10 for up to 1 kilometre, ₹15 for up to 1-2 kilometres and ₹20 for up to 2-6 kilometres.

Commuters can directly book metro tickets from their phone through the metro's official app.

Other details about the Agra Metro

The Agra Metro Rail Project has two corridors, with a total length of a length of 29.4 km. The 13.7-km long first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra. It has six elevated and seven underground stations.

The 15.7-km long second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. The entire corridor is elevated and includes 14 metro stations.

Features in Agra Metro trains

There are special features in the Agra Metro trains to save energy. All the metro trains are equipped with a regenerative braking system and will save up to 35 per cent energy. The trains also have carbon dioxide-based sensors which save energy.

The trains will be managed and operated in automated CBTC mode (Communication-Based Train Control) to ensure safety and efficiency.