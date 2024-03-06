 PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater metro section. Check fares, route | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater metro section. Check fares, route

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater metro section. Check fares, route

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 12:54 PM IST

The Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, is the country's first underwater transportation tunnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated India's first underwater metro section in Kolkata. He also took an underwater metro ride with school students in the City of Joy. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board India's first underwater metro, in Kolkata, Wednesday, (PTI)
The prime minister was welcomed by a huge crowd upon his arrival at the Esplanade metro station. The people were seen chanting ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth 15,400 crore.

Here are key things you need to know about this underwater metro tunnel:
 

1. The Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, is the country's first underwater transportation tunnel. It has the deepest metro station in India, the Howrah metro station at 30 metres. 

2.  The 4.8 kilometres stretch between the Howrah Maidan and Esplanade is a vital segment of the East-West Metro corridor. It connects key areas including the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V.

3. According to the Metro Railway, the 4.8-km stretch of East-West Metro from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade has been built at a cost of 4,965 crore.

4. Of the total 16.6 km of the East-West Metro corridor, 10.8 km is underground, including the tunnel beneath the river, a PTI report stated. There are 12 stations on the entire route

5. The train is expected to traverse the 520-metre stretch under the river in just 45 seconds, not only offering speed but also a seamless and time-efficient mode of transportation, further enhancing Kolkata's connectivity and urban mobility.

6. According to a TOI report, the price of tickets start at 5 and can rise to 50 as per thes station's distance. The fare is 5 for first two kilometres and then rises to 10, 15, 20, 25 and then till 50.
 

The PM also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Aiport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line of the Kolkata Metro, the country's oldest metro network.

