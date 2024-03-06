‘Still stuck on lalten’: PM Modi jabs RJD and Cong in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the INDIA alliance in Bihar, saying it is still stuck on lalten (lantern), referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) symbol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Bettiah in West Champaran district.(PTI)

“On one hand, India is becoming a new India, on the other hand, the INDI Alliance of RJD and Congress is still in the 20th century. NDA government says that it wants to make every house a solar house... But the INDI Alliance is still relying on a ‘Lalten’,” the prime minister said at a rally in Bettiah, Bihar.



“Till the time the 'Lalten' was ruling Bihar, the poverty of only one family was eradicated and only one family became prosperous. When Modi speaks this truth, they abuse me. The biggest issue of the INDI Alliance, which is full of corruption, is that Modi does not have a family. They say that the 'Parivaarvadi' leaders of the INDI alliance should get the license to loot the country,” he added.



It is the prime minister's fresh attack on RJD following Lalu Prasad's Hindu jibe at him. Last week, the RJD chief had accused PM Modi of being a ‘fake Hindu’ and spreading hatred.



"Narendra Modi is not a Hindu! Hindu people get tonsured on the death of their acquaintances, but he (Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother," Prasad had said at a rally in Patna. The BJP, to counter Lalu Prasad, saw its leaders add suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media handles in solidarity with the prime minister.

‘INDI alliance members speaking against Lord Ram’: PM Modi

During his address in Bettiah, the prime minister also referred to remarks made by leaders of INDIA alliance parties against Lord Ram, the most recent one by DMK's A Raja.

“The INDI alliance knows that it is going to stand nowhere in the elections. Seeing the defeat in front of them, now they have made Lord Ram their target... The people of Bihar are seeing how the members of the INDI alliance are speaking against Lord Ram and Ram Temple,” he said.



“The people of Bihar are also seeing who is standing with those who are insulting Lord Ram. These Parivaarvadis kept Ram Lalla in a tent for decades and worked hard to stop the construction of Ram Temple,” Modi added.

