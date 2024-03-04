PM reacts to Lalu Prasad's jibe, top BJP leaders launch ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a major online campaign – 'Modi Ka Parivar' – to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's "parivarvaad" jibe at the Prime Minister, with several top leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, adding the suffix on their social media handles in solidarity with Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI file)

Union ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix to their names on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

Launching a frontal attack on Modi on his recent comments on dynastic politics, the RJD supremo while addressing workers of the grand alliance at Jan Vishwas Maha Rally on Sunday, said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died.”

PM Modi reacts to Lalu Prasad's comments

Reacting to Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments, Modi, at a rally in Adilabad in Telangana on Monday, said, “I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family, my life is an open book...I will live for my country.”

Sudhanshu Trivedi slams RJD leader

Holding a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged, “For the INDIA bloc, there are no Hindus. For them, Hindus are backward, Dalit, 'Savarn', North Indian, South Indian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and even Hindi, but not Hindu. Because they want to see India in pieces. A family divided the country to get into politics and today, they stand with those who want to divide India so that they get to rule at least one division of the country.”

Earlier, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticised the RJD president's remarks, deeming them offensive and disrespectful to Sanatan Dharma.

Vijay Kumar Sinha said such behaviour from RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad, reflects their unserious approach to politics and attempts to undermine the centuries-old tradition of Sanatan Dharma.

"The language used by Prasad, who himself is convicted in corruption cases, against our PM shows his mindset…they (RJD) are against Sanatan Dharma and are trying to destroy the centuries-old tradition," he said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha defended Modi, highlighting his contributions to Sanatan Dharma and condemning Prasad's statements.

"They (RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad) behave like political jokers. We must stop such forces. It's a well-known fact that what our PM has done for Sanatan Dharma", Sinha told reporters.

Congress defends Lalu Prasad's comments

The Congres, meanwhile, backed its INDIA bloc ally Lalu Prasad over the issue. “Why are they not worried for the families of those who commit suicide, whether they are youth or farmers. This is to divert from the issues. Every hour, one farmer and two youths commit suicide in this country. If they had been worried about them, they (BJP leaders) would have added 'Farmer's family' to their names... We wish PM Modi would have reacted to the suicide of those two youths who commit suicide every hour,” Congress leader Pawan Khera told news agency ANI.