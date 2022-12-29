‘Kharge is face mask, not face of Congress’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday attacked Congress and its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that he is only the party's ‘face mask’ and that the ‘real leader’ is the Gandhi family.

The Rajya Sabha MP, while spekaing to news agency ANI said, “Salman Khurshid said that Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as Congress chief for work only but the real leader is Gandhi family.”

“So it becomes clear that Kharge ji is not the face but the face mask of the party and Congress cheats its leaders,” he added.

Giving a communal spin to the Congress' speeches across the country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Trivedi said that the Congress is now attempting to gain votes from Hindus. "Congress does theatrics to get Hindu votes, and then Hindus turn into Taliban, Pakistan... terrorists for Congress," Trivedi added.

He also referred to a comment made by former defence minister and Congress leader A K Antony in 2014, saying, "Congress leader AK Antony said that the party faced defeat in 2014 because it was inclined towards the Muslim community."

With the latest controversy of Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, the comment that raised the question of why Rahul Gandhi is not feeling cold in Delhi, the parties (BJP and Congress) have been taking a series of jibes at each other. Khurshid also added fuel to the fire by claiming that Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram and that the BJP is following the footsteps of Ravana. This gained sharp criticism from BJP leaders. “The Congress will go to any lengths to appease Rahul Gandhi by comparing this corrupt man to Lord Ram,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

In an attack on the BJP on Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called it a "liar" government. “BJP has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean...We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a govt of liars at the Centre,” Kharge said in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

