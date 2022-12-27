‘She is a terror accused…’: Priyank Kharge on Pragya Thakur's 'weapons' remark

BJP leader Pragya Thakur's controversial statement - 'Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them... with sharpened knives' - has triggered a furious reaction from the Congress in Karnataka. Pragya Thakur, a MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal - was at an event in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Sunday when she made the comment in question.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge hit back Tuesday, warning of legal action against Pragya Thakur, who has a history of making controversial comments and is a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. "It is unfortunate that such statements are being made by an MP. She is already a terror-accused. I don't know why (the) Karnataka (government) is encouraging such an atmosphere," the opposition leader told reporters.

"We will file a legal complaint..." Priyank Kharge, son of newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said.

This weekend, Pragya Thakur was addressing right-wing group Hindu Jagarana Vedike when she said 'knives for cutting vegetables can also cut heads and mouths of enemies'.

"Keep your daughters safe and protected. Keep weapons at home. If nothing else, sharpen the knife used to cut vegetables. I'm speaking it clearly. They have used knives against the Hindu braves, workers of Bajrang Dal, BJP. We should also keep our knives used for chopping vegetables sharp. We don't know when and which situation may arrive. If our vegetables are cut well, heads and mouths of our enemies will also be cut well," she declared.

"Everyone has the right to self-defence. If somebody intrudes on our home and country and attacks us, then it is our duty to respond to it," the lawmaker ranted.

Predictably some members of the ruling BJP have rushed to Thakur's defense, claiming she was referring to women's self-defence. However, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress has demanded that a case of treason be filed since she had 'incited people' to violence.

