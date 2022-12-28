‘Govt of liars’: In attack on PM Modi, Kharge says Cong workers should…

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and termed it a government of “liars”. He also said Bharat Jodo Yatra – being led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi – is an attempt to fight against the atmosphere of hate created by the BJP.

“BJP has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean...We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a govt of liars at the Centre,” Kharge said in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to fight against the atmosphere of hate being created by them (BJP) in the country. A notice was sent to Rahul Gandhi telling him that such events shouldn't be held due to Covid but PM is attending many public events,” he added. Kharge was speaking at a public meeting here to mark the 138th foundation day of the Congress.

Congress was born in Mumbai, he noted, adding that if the party workers did not remain strong and united, free debates and expression of views would cease in the country.

He said Congress workers should expose the falsehoods peddled by the BJP, and that it was "the duty of each and every Congressman to preserve our democracy and Constitution. ''If we do not do that, the BJP, RSS and prime minister Modi will destroy the country and take it on the path of dictatorship," Kharge was quoted by news agency PTI.

Food security, the white revolution and green revolution were the Congress's legacy, and yet the BJP questions what it did in 70 years, he said. "The Congress protected and preserved the Constitution, which is why Modi is PM today," he said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

