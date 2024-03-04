PM Modi's next 10-day plan: 12 states and UTs, 29 programs and… | Details

Ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday, March 4, embark on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories (UTs) across the length and breadth of the country to attend 29 programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule shared by the officials, Modi will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi over the next 10 days in a bid to woo voters for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Here's the 10-day scheduled visit of PM Modi:

March 4: Modi will visit Telangana where he will unveil multiple development projects in Adilabad and address a public meeting. Then he will proceed to Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam where he will pay a visit to Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) and will address a public meeting in Chennai. Later in the day, he will depart for Hyderabad.

March 5: On day 2, he will attend several programs and inaugurate several projects in Telangana's Sangareddy followed by a public address. He will then travel to Odisha where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Chandikhole, Jajpur, following a public address in Chandikhole. Later in the day, he will depart for West Bengal.

March 6: On Wednesday, Modi will be in Mamata Banerjee's bastion West Bengal, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs. 15,400 crore including Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan- Esplanade Metro section in Kolkata and address a public meeting in Barasat. Later, he will proceed to Bihar to attend several inauguration programs worth around Rs. 12,800 crore in Bettiah.

March 7: On day 4 of his visit, Modi will travel to the erstwhile state and now a union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where he is scheduled to address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. It will be PM Modi's first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Though, he had visited Jammu last month to inaugurate several development projects. He will later attend a media event in New Delhi.

March 8: On day 5, he will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi which he announced in his latest episode of Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the people. Later he will travel to Assam in the evening to attend several development programs.

March 9: On Saturday, PM Modi will be in north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng followed by attending several launch programs in capital Itanagar. Later, he will then proceed to Assam where he will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat followed by laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects there. Later in the day, PM Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, followed by a public address.

March 10: On Sunday, PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh to attend several programs in Samajwadi Party's bastion Azamgarh. Ahead of the PM's visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the city to take stock of the preparation at the possible venue of the public meeting at Manduri Airport.

March 11: On day 8, PM Modi will be in the national capital to attend 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' programs. Later, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and in the evening, the prime minister will attend a DRDO event.

March 12: On day 9, PM Modi will visit Gujarat's Sabarmati and later will head to Rajasthan, touring Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

March 13: In the last peg of his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing, followed by an outreach program for disadvantaged sections of society.

PM Modi has been in action mode and has been unveiling a slew of development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees across the nation as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections, which are slated to take place in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also released its much-awaited first list of 195 candidates for the parliamentary polls fielding big stalwarts such as PM Modi from Varanasi and Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

