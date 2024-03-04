What is PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision? NDA's next big plan ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the council of ministers meeting, chalking out a plan for the next five years to work on the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision if the NDA forms a government after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2024. PM Modi chaired the Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday (PTI)(PTI)

During the meeting, a 100-day action plan was discussed for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May to implement the NDA's five-year plan, officials aware of the day-long exercise said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Government sources said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

The council of ministers meeting on March 3 is articulated to be the last such meeting before the Lok Sabha elections, with the NDA expressing a strong confidence to win with a sweeping majority.

What is PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision?

The Viksit Bharat vision has been the prime focus of PM Modi's speeches over the last few years. The prime minister has expressed his government's action plan to turn India into a developed nation by 2047, exactly 100 years after gaining Independence from the British rule.

The roadmap of Viksit Bharat 2047 for the next five years was discussed by Modi on Sunday, which included a carefully articulate list of national goals, aims and action points. The focus of Viksit Bharat vision lies in economic growth, sustainable development goals, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, and social welfare, and more.

Modi has previously said the aim of Viksit Bharat vision is to enable every citizen to participate in the economy. One of the most significant parts of this action plan is to turn India into the third-largest economy in the world over the next five years, if the NDA comes into power once again.

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming general elections, with heavyweights like PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh named in the list. BJP's first list showcases a diverse range of candidates with 28 women, 27 scheduled caste candidates, 18 from scheduled tribes and 57 belong to other backward classes (OBCs).